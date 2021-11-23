WATCH: Percy Tau continues to dazzle for Al Ahly

Durban - Bafana Bafana ace Percy Tau continued his recent strong form with a sublime goal for Al Ahly against Ghazl El Mehalla on Monday, helping his side to a 3-2 win. Tau put his side 2-0 up just after half-time after Mohamed Kafsha had given the Red Devils the lead. Ghazl El Mehalla did respond with two late goals to reduce the deficit but they were ultimately unable to save themselves from defeat.

Since joining Al Ahly from Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of the new season, Tau has been an overwhelming success in Egypt. He has so far scored three league goals from five games for his club. افشة يصنع وبيرسي تاو يسجل الهدف الثاني للنادي الأهلي في مرمى غزل المحلة #متفوتش_لعبة pic.twitter.com/UK0zGVwhf0 — Kora Plus (@KoraPlusEG) November 22, 2021 Meanwhile, the win meant that Al Ahly maintained their 100% record atop the Egyptian Premier League standings having won all five of their games played thus far. They have a two-point advantage over second-placed Pyramids and a three-point advantage over third arch-rivals Zamalek. Pitso Mosimane’s side next play against Smouha in a league clash on Thursday.