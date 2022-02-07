WATCH: SA referee Victor Gomes offers Egypt’s Mohamed Salah his whistle in Afcon final

Johannesburg - South African referee Victor Gomes offered Egypt striker Mohamed Salah his whistle in a lighter moment of the Africa Cup of Nations final in Olembe, Cameroon, on Sunday.

Gomes showed he was not going to be awestruck by star Liverpool striker Salah who was complaining about a decision which went against Egypt, and motioned for the 29-year-old to take over the officiating duties if he was not happy.