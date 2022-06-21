Women’s Afcon is here: What you need to know about Senegal's Teranga Lionesses

The Teranga lionesses pulled off a smashing start on their qualification race, dominating Liberia in the first round in October. They continued in that vein, upsetting 2018 semi-finalists Mali to seal their return to the women's showpiece.

The Senegalese side began their preparations on April 25 with a group of 30 players from the domestic league, including Dieynaba Ndaw, who plays for Duke University in the United States of America. This training camp was held at the Youssoupha Ndiaye Centre of Technical Excellence in Guerrero.

Coach: Mame Moussa Cisse

After a botched 2016 attempt, Cisse finally proved his mettle in Senegalese football in his second stint since February 2020, guiding to the Lionesses to end a decade long wait for the nation's return to the continent. Following shock elimination of Liberia and Mali during the qualifiers, Cisse will be aiming to go all the way and surpass their previous group stage winless campaign.