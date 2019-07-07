Bafana Bafana are on cloud 9 after their win against Egypt. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/AP Photo

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress has joined millions of South Africans in congratulating national soccer team Bafana Bafana for advancing to the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations by beating tournament hosts Egypt in Cairo on Saturday night.

"Bafana Bafana's sensational victory has brought jubilation at home and abroad. The ANC also congratulates Thembikosi Lorch for scoring such a crucial goal on his debut which paved the way for Bafana Bafana to advance to the quarterfinals," the ANC said in a statement.