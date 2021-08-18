Bafana Bafana braced for action in Zimbabwe, Banyana Banyana off to Nigeria

CAPE TOWN - Both South Africa's senior men and women national teams, Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana will have a busy schedule in the coming weeks. Bafana Bafana begin their 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers on 3 September 2021 against Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. The match kicks off at 15h00.

When they return home they will prepare for the second FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana on 6 September 2021 at FNB Stadium at 18h00. Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will name his 31-man squad on Thursday, at SAFA House at noon. The senior women’s national team (Banyana Banyana) will also have a busy spring as they will participate in the Buhari Cup, in Nigeria, from 12 – 21 September.

South African club women champions, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies will also be participating in the CAF Women’s Champions League (COSAFA Zone) knock out tournament from 23-30 August 2021. The champions will qualify for the CAF Club Champions League tournament scheduled for Cairo, Egypt later this year. Later this year, defending champions Banyana Banyana will play in the COSAFA Women’s Championship that will take place in the Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape from 15-26 November 2021.

Banyana Banyana have been drawn in a tough Group A against Malawi, Angola and Mozambique. The tournament is a precursor to the 2022 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers that kick off in October. There are also three guest teams from East Africa in the tournament. Banyana Banyana have won the last four championships that were all staged in Gqeberha. Only the top team is guaranteed a place in the semi-finals.