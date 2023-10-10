Percy Tau, arguably Bafana Bafana's best player, has sold national team coach Hugo Broos a dummy. Just over a week ago, Tau called the 71-year Belgian to ask permission to be excused from the squad, which will play international friendlies against Eswatini and Ivory Coast over the next week.

Broos said Tau explained he had “family business” and the coach took pity on him and duly agreed to his absence. To his horror, Broos discovered that Tau played on Sunday for Egyptian giants Al Ahly and produced a match-winning display with two goals in his team’s 3-1 win over Ismaily, a mid-table side. Tau also played the full match, something that doesn’t happen too frequently because Al Ahly are trying to keep their talisman and leading goalscorer injury-free.

“There is the case of Tau,” said Broos. “I had contact with Percy last week when he called to say for family reasons, he would like not to be here with us. I understood it but on the other side, I am not amused that he played yesterday (on Sunday) for Al Ahly. “(Mduduzi) Mdantsane from (Kaizer) Chiefs will replace Tau.”

The playmaker Mdantsane has played 10 matches for Chiefs after joining from Cape Town City in June this year. He has started five times, but is yet to score or assist despite his good performances. Broos was also visibly disturbed that another player who was not available for national team selection because he was injured, ended up playing in Saturday’s MTN8 final in Durban. The player in question is Mamelodi Sundowns forward Thapelo Maseko, who ended up playing as a second-half substitute in place of Themba Zwane. Broos said he accepted that he had to deal with a spate of injuries, but argued the case of Maseko was different because he was told the player was injured but then the player turned out for his club in the final.

“Maseko is something different. It is the second time that we have that surprise that the player is injured, but he plays on Saturday,” saidnBroos. “Last month it was Mudau (Sundowns right-back Khuliso). We need better communication between me and the clubs and the national team. “We need to know how much (serious) the player is injured and that we can know that he is not ready to come with the national team.”

Broos also revealed that the camp, which started yesterday, was seriously disrupted by a spate of injuries. “Unfortunately, this camp is again disturbed by injuries,” said Broos. “Last month we had (Bathusi) Aubaas, (Thapelo) Morena and others. "I’m very happy that Sibisi (Nkosinathi, suffered a first-half injury in Saturday’s final) is no problem. It was head contact and suffered a little concussion, but he is okay.“