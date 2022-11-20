Bafana Bafana draw with Angola while rest of the planet gets ready for World Cup

Durban — Zakhele Lepasa scored a first half penalty as Bafana Bafana and Angola played out to a 1-1 stalemate in an international friendly at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon. CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

The South African team would not have been thrilled about going a goal down for the second game in a row, especially considering their bright start. Christovao Paciencia leaped above everyone to head home a corner which put the visitors in front with 19 minutes played. The Angolan hero turned villain shortly after as he afforded the hosts a way back into the game, conceded a poor penalty with a reckless foul Kgaogelo Sekgota in the 27th minute

Orlando Pirates striker Lepasa stepped up and fired a low shot past former Cape Town City goalkeeper Hugo Marques, who had dived in the right direction. Bafana head coach Hugo Broos wasn't pleased with how his side began their last friendly against Mozambique and sought to right those wrongs in this encounter. The Belgian mentor made four changes to his starting XI and received the reaction he wanted as his side initiated most of the offensive action but were sabotaged by their bluntness in the last third.

The progression of play in the second stanza saw Broos cut a frustrated figure on the touchline as his side struggled to impose themselves on the opposition leading to the introduction of Miguel Timm in the 60th minute. The decision almost backfired though as the Orlando Pirates man almost handed the visitors the lead, losing the ball in the middle of the park, but keeper Ronwen Williams saved his blushes with a good stop. Although Bafana dominated the latter stages, they couldn’t snatch a winner and the two sides could not be separated.

