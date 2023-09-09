Bafana Bafana held by Namibia despite loads of ball possession

Hugo Broos’ men took on Namibia as they look to put in the fina touches to their preparations for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations on Ivory Coast, and 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Despite loads of ball possession, Bafana Bafana could not find an opening, and their friendly against Namibia at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg ended in a goalless stalemate.

While Percy Tau did not get off the bench, Bafana had enough players on the park who could break the deadlock. Lyle Foster, who has made an impressive start in the Premier League, led the line, while other fringe players like Velile Mothwa were also given a run out.

Grant Magerman, who recently completed a permanent move to SuperSport United from Mamelodi Sundowns, was picked in the middle of the park, and impressed.

Next week, Bafana will go up against the Democratic Republic of Congo in a second friendly, and a number of players who did not play on Saturday will surely be given a run.