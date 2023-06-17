Bafana Bafana honour Clive Barker’s memory with well-worked win over Morocco

Johannesburg — Bafana Bafana tore up the script to achieve an improbable feat by beating Morocco 2-1 in their last Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at FNB Stadium on Saturday. With a whopping 11 spots behind the No 1 ranked Atlas Lions in Africa, Bafana were expected to be no match for the visitors who had also clinched a fourth-place finish in the World Cup.

“We are still growing as a team.”



Here’s Percy Tau reflecting on his performance, playing in front of fans at the FNB Stadium as well as a peak into the team’s chemistry 💬 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 17, 2023 Instead, they had tricks up their sleeves — not taking things for granted by virtue of having the two teams qualified for the finals next year as they played their best game under coach Hugo Broos. Their host of supporters who graced the cold Soweto weather got their money’s worth, creating a frenzied atmosphere. Hence, they’ll want more of the same performances building up to Ivory Coast. While they might have won, all the pressure was on the hosts coming to this game as they had failed to make home a fortress — drawing 2-2 with Liberia in their last game in Orlando.

But even though the odds were stacked against Bafana, there was more reason for the team to come out and play this evening: for Clive Barker, the Youth Month and a decent crowd that turned up. Barker, the only Afcon winning coach with Bafana, passed away last week, while Friday, June 16, the country commemorated Youth Day amid the Uprising in 1976 right here in Soweto. ‘The Dog’, as Barker was fondly known, did get his crowning moment from Zakhele Lepasa who mimicked his diagonal arm-stretched celebrations after giving Bafana a surprise 2-0 lead in the second half.

And so propelled by such factors, Bafana seemed to heed to the call of being at their best, taking an early lead to the delight of the 56 000 spectators that filled this calabash. So as some sort of gratitude to the attendance, having cried foul of poor support at home before, Bafana surprisingly burst into life – their goal coming from none other than talisman Percy Tau. The 28-year-old started a short corner that returned to him on the edge of the box before he lobbed an effort towards the far past where Yassine Bounou butter-fingers spilled the ball into an empty net.

Bafana Bafana go top of Group K with a 2-1 win over the No.1 ranked team on the continent.



Zakhele Lepasa netted the winner in this #TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 clash ✅ pic.twitter.com/n1r5Zmn8Bl — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 17, 2023 And from there, Tau’s trickery could do no wrong as he mesmerised the Atlas Lions with silk dribbles and passes to the delight of their fans who were on cloud nine as Bafana went into the break ahead. However, by some good measure this was no surprise act from Tau who was fresh from winning the Caf Champions League with Al Ahly against Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca last Sunday. And while the score favoured the hosts at half-time, surprisingly Bafana should have had a hefty margin — but Themba Zwane and Zakhele Lepasa clear cut chances were timid.

The Atlas Lions didn’t only have a Tau problem to deal with in the second half, but they had to also find a key that would unlock a tight Bafana defence which was safeguarded by captain Ronwen Williams. But Bafana had other ideas as they waved into Morocco’s final third with a quick attack as Mihlali Mayambela unleashed a timid shot that came off Bounou before Lepasa tapped home the rebound. Tears in my eyes pic.twitter.com/DHbeHmrQOE — Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) June 17, 2023 Having kept a high intensity for close to 60 minutes, Bafana put the foot off the gas as Hakim Ziyech swept past Innocent Maela before his hard and low effort sailed between the defenders and past Williams.

Lepasa also had a chance to double his tally in no time but Bounou made a brilliant save. Teboho Mokoena also had a chance to put the icing on the cake late on, but he ballooned his effort with only Bounou to beat. And that’s how things ended as Bafana wrapped up all three points to go top of Group K with seven points, one ahead of the Atlas Lions who have a game to spare. @Mihlalibaleka