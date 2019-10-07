PORT ELIZABETH – The South African Football Association (SAFA) and the South African football team, Bafana Bafana visited the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital (NMCH) ahead of their annual Nelson Mandela Challenge match against Mali on Sunday in Port Elizabeth.



Nelson Mandela Bay City will be hosting the 3rd of these iconic matches which coincides with the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium’s 10 year anniversary.

SAFA has earmarked the benefits from the challenge to be donated to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, through this, the non-profit organisation will be able to reach more communities, transform families and save more children’s lives.



Ms. Sibongile Mkhabela, Chief Executive Officer of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, welcomed the visit and the gesture further calling on the people of Nelson Mandela Bay to support this great initiative by filling up the stadium.



The Nelson Mandela Challenge is in its 25th year partnership with SAFA where it has been aiding the important work of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (NMCF). The annual football spectacle honours the memory of the late former South African State President, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.



“What is even more pleasing is that this match comes barely a few months after Banyana Banyana stole the hearts of the fans when they won the Cosafa Cup, and we are confident Bafana Bafana will continue from where the SA Women’s team left off,” said SAFA president Danny Jordaan.