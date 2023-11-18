Bafana Bafana top group after beginning World Cup qualifying campaign with win over Benin

Bafana Bafana began their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign with a well-worked 2-1 win over Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon. First half goals from Percy Tau and Khuliso Mudau put Hugo Broos’ men in pole position after their rivals in the group could only pick up a point from their games.

Al Ahly’s Tau got things going immediately after kick-off when he picked up a through pass and put the ball in the back of the net in the first minute. Mudau doubled their lead when he scored in first half stoppage time. Bafana were quickest out of the blocks in the second stanza, but strong defending from the visitors prevented the score getting bigger.