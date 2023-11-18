Bafana Bafana top group after beginning World Cup qualifying campaign with win over Benin

Bafana Bafana began their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign with a well-worked 2-1 win over Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon.
First half goals from Percy Tau and Khuliso Mudau put Hugo Broos’ men in pole position after their rivals in the group could only pick up a point from their games.
Al Ahly’s Tau got things going immediately after kick-off when he picked up a through pass and put the ball in the back of the net in the first minute.
Mudau doubled their lead when he scored in first half stoppage time.
Bafana were quickest out of the blocks in the second stanza, but strong defending from the visitors prevented the score getting bigger.
Benin captain Steven Mounie was able to pull one back in the 70th minute, to ensure an nervy end to the game for Broos and his men.
South Africa’s next assignment will be a trip to Rwanda on Tuesday, where they will be looking to make it two wins from two.
IOL Sport