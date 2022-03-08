Bafana class of 96 to celebrate anniversary of Afcon triumph with Ryder Cup style golf day

Centurion - The class of 1996 Bafana Bafana team which conquered Africa will be celebrating the 25th anniversary, albeit a year late due to Covid-19, of their achievement with a golf day at the Bryanston Country Club on March 29. South Africa won the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil in 1996, and have since yet to repeat that feat.

The MetroWired Legends Golf Day will pair Bafana legends who are also keen golfers in corporate three-balls to allow every team the opportunity to play with a legend on their team. The 1996 SA captain, Neil Tovey will take charge of a Bafana Legends team against a corporate team in a Ryder Cup style competition. ALSO READ: Robert Lewandowski drops sponsor Huawei amid Ukraine crisis

Tovey’s team will include players from all generations of Bafana legends as well as players from corporate. Tovey said: “It is great to get together again with former teammates and create more memories centred around our first love, football.” The opposing Team MetroWired will be captained by the CEO of MetroWired Musa Nkosi.

Nkosi said: “MetroWired is excited to celebrate this milestone with the Bafana Bafana Class of ’96 legends and to be part of this changing society through business as we build into the fourth industrial revolution with cutting-edge technology solutions for South Africans. “We are demonstrating this by supporting the Class Of ‘96 legends in celebrations as well as their chosen beneficiary. We believe that our involvement injects the positivity that business can lend after a devastating period in the last two years with Covid.” The event will also host a non-golfer legends-run football clinic at a local school, to promote football. The purpose of the event is the beneficiary of this golf day, the Shoes Of Wisdom Foundation in honour of the late Shoes Moshoeu.

