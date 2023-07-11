Bafana come from behind to beat Eswatini and book Cosafa Cup semi-final spot

Durban — Tshegofatso Mabasa came off the bench to score a brace as Bafana Bafana overcame Eswatini 2-1 at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday evening. The victory ensures Bafana finish on top of their group and qualify for the semi-finals of the Cosafa Cup.

A capacity crowd in Kwamashu was stunned into silence when the visitors broke the deadlock six minutes into the second half through Bongwa Matsebula. The home side, who had struggled to deal with the presence of Eswatini, scrambled to try and clear a corner kick but it landed on the feet of Matsebula who drove home from just 10 metres out. Conceding the first goal seemed to ignite urgency in Bafana’s belly and popped up Tshegofatso Mabasa from the substitutes bench to find the equaliser.

The Orlando Pirates men set the stadium alight with a powerful shot that was aided by some poor goalkeeping, taking Bafana top of their group momentarily. The come back was complete when Mabasa again at the double in the dying minutes of the game who all but ensured Bafana’s progression with a well placed goal in the 89th minute. Bafana Head Coach Ramoreboli had expressed his desire to have his side play on the front foot and it was evident in his starting eleven as he partnered Victor Letsoalo and Iqraam Rayner upfront.

While Bafana Bafana struggled to break down a stubborn Eswatini defence, the two number nines provided an alternative outlet with the direct route and it almost paid dividends in the 21st minute. Centre-back Keagan Allen lofted a pass onto the head of Letsoalo who laid it off with just one touch for an on-rushing Rayners who could not keep his composure and blazed over the bar. The opening stanza provided little in the way of goalmouth action except for a dangerous streak of long throws by the visitors, which made the Bafana defensive line look vulnerable at times.