Thursday, April 6, 2023

Bafana reach seven-year high in FIFA rankings as Argentina dethrone Brazil at the top

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos

FILE - Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Cape Town — Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana were up to 66th in the latest Fifa rankings released on Thursday after a number of impressive results.

That was their highest position in the rankings since 2016, where they went on an incredible 18-game unbeaten run under Shakes Mashaba.

World champions Argentina dethroned Brazil and returned to the top of the FIFA rankings after a six-year gap.

Argentina, who won last year's World Cup in Qatar by beating France in the final, achieved the No. 1 spot after Lionel Scaloni's side beat Panama 2-0 and Curacao 7-0 in friendlies.

France moved up one place to second after a 4-0 win over the Netherlands and 1-0 victory in Ireland in Euro 2024 qualifiers, while Brazil slipped to third after losing 2-1 away to Morocco in a friendly.

Belgium remained fourth, England were fifth followed by the Netherlands in sixth, Croatia seventh and Italy eighth. Portugal and Spain completed the top 10.

The Central African Republic were the biggest movers in the latest rankings, jumping 10 places to 122nd.

Reuters

