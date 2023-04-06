Bafana reach seven-year high in FIFA rankings as Argentina dethrone Brazil at the top

Cape Town — Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana were up to 66th in the latest Fifa rankings released on Thursday after a number of impressive results. That was their highest position in the rankings since 2016, where they went on an incredible 18-game unbeaten run under Shakes Mashaba.

World champions Argentina dethroned Brazil and returned to the top of the FIFA rankings after a six-year gap. Argentina, who won last year's World Cup in Qatar by beating France in the final, achieved the No. 1 spot after Lionel Scaloni's side beat Panama 2-0 and Curacao 7-0 in friendlies. France moved up one place to second after a 4-0 win over the Netherlands and 1-0 victory in Ireland in Euro 2024 qualifiers, while Brazil slipped to third after losing 2-1 away to Morocco in a friendly.

Belgium remained fourth, England were fifth followed by the Netherlands in sixth, Croatia seventh and Italy eighth. Portugal and Spain completed the top 10.