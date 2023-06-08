Independent Online
Bathusi Aubaas the only new face in Bafana Bafana’s final 23-man squad for Morocco clash but no Lyle Foster

Bathusi Aubaas was named in Hugo Broos final 23 man squad for their clash against Morocco. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Published 4h ago

Durban - Bafana Bafana Head Coach Hugo Broos has opted for continuity as he named one fresh face in his final 23-man squad to Morocco next week.

The two nations will do battle at the FNB stadium next Saturday in a 5 pm kickoff to determine the winner of Group K with both sides having sealed qualification for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Broos had initially named a preliminary 34-man squad but has now named his final group to do battle against the Atlas Lions with TS Galaxy’s Bathusi Aubaas the only change in the group that secured qualification against Liberia in March.

The midfielder has taken the place of Burnley’s Lyle Forster, who recently began pre-season with the Clarets after their promotion to the top flight of English football.

Some of the most notable cuts from the preliminary squad include Cape Town City’s Khanyisa Mayo and Orlando Pirates hard man Miguel Timm with St.Louis City’s Njabulo Blom returning to the fold.

Full Bafana Bafana 23-man squad to face Morocco in AFCON Qualifier:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala (all Sundowns), Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi (both Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Xulu (Turan Tovus, Azerbaijan)

Midfielders: Luke Le Roux (Varbergs BoIS, Sweden), Njabulo Blom (St Louis City, USA), Sphephelo SIthole (Belenenses, Portugal), Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns)

Forwards: Monnapule Saleng (Pirates), Themba Zwane, Cassius Mailula (both Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (SuperSport), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Thapelo Maseko (SuperSport), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, USA), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt)

@ScribeSmiso

