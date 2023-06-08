The two nations will do battle at the FNB stadium next Saturday in a 5 pm kickoff to determine the winner of Group K with both sides having sealed qualification for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Durban - Bafana Bafana Head Coach Hugo Broos has opted for continuity as he named one fresh face in his final 23-man squad to Morocco next week.

🇿🇦Bafana Bafana 23-man squad for the AFCON qualifier against Morocco🇲🇦 on Saturday, 17 June 2023. pic.twitter.com/AxQ9flPFAs — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 8, 2023

Broos had initially named a preliminary 34-man squad but has now named his final group to do battle against the Atlas Lions with TS Galaxy’s Bathusi Aubaas the only change in the group that secured qualification against Liberia in March.

The midfielder has taken the place of Burnley’s Lyle Forster, who recently began pre-season with the Clarets after their promotion to the top flight of English football.

Some of the most notable cuts from the preliminary squad include Cape Town City’s Khanyisa Mayo and Orlando Pirates hard man Miguel Timm with St.Louis City’s Njabulo Blom returning to the fold.