Stuart Baxter announced his squad for AFCON a short while ago. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter named his preparation squad for AFCON today. There is a heavy presence from Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits as the three teams went toe to toe for the league title this season with a good amount of overseas based player called-up.

There were no real surprise names in the squad other than the return of Kermit Erasmus who last played for the national team in 2017.

Many fans were excited by the inclusion of Ben Motshwari from Orlando Pirates. The midfielder had a great season with the Buccaneers who narrowly missed out on winning the title.

Baxter stuck to his solid defense with Thulani Hlatshwayo and Sifiso Hlanti named.

Keegan Dolly and Bongani Zungu were added despite suffering with long term injuries.

European based Nikola Tavares (Crystal Palace, England) and Joel Unteresee (FC Zurich , Switzerland) are waiting on visa's to join the team.

The Bafana coach will have to send his final cut down squad by the 11th of June.

This year's tournament takes place in Egypt from 21 June to 19 July.

South Africa are in Group D and will face the likes of Ivory Coast and Morocco as the look to capture the title for the first time in 23 years.

Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (Bidvest Wits ), Rowen Williams (Supersport), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs).

Defenders: Daniel Cardoso (Chiefs) , Rivaldo Coetzee (Sundowns), Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Chiefs), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Innocent Maela (Pirates), S’Fiso Hlanti (Wits ), Buhle Mkhawanazi (Wits), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City ).

Midfielders: Bongani Zungu (Amiens), Hlompho Kekana (Downs), Dean Furman (SS), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford), Tiyani Mabunda (Downs), Thulani Serero (Vitesse), Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Themba Zwane (Downs), Fortune Makaringe (Maritzburg), Ben Motshwari (Pirates), Keagan Dolly

Strikers: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Percy Tau (Royal St Union), Lars Veldwijk (Sparta Rotterdam), Lebogang Maboe (Downs), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Downs), Kermit Erasmus (CT City)

Passport Pending Players:

Nikola Tavares (Crystal Palace, England), Joel Unteresee (FC Zurich , Switzerland).

IOL Sport