Bongani Zungu can help Rangers compete for titles, says Steven Gerrard

CAPE TOWN - Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu will significantly strengthen their team after landing the player on the transfer deadline day. Rangers announced the signing of Zungu on-loan until the end of the season, with the Light Blues holding an option to make the deal permanent next June. The 27 year-old midfielder Zungu arrived at the club from French side Amiens. Zungu first made his name at Mamelodi Sundowns. “Bongani fits the profile of player that adds further strength and depth to our midfield. We made it clear that we wanted a player who will enhance our squad and starting XI. We believe Bongani does this,” Gerrard said on Rangers’ website. “We wanted a dominant midfielder with the right profile who can enhance the team and compliment other players we have. We have monitored this situation all summer and now feel it’s the right time.

“Our board have been very supportive throughout the window with seven new signings. We believe we have a squad in place that will compete in all competitions, both domestically and in Europe. This is a pleasing transfer for us and we look forward to Bongani joining up with the squad.”

🆕 Welcome to #RangersFC, Bongani Zungu 👋 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) October 5, 2020

Zungu outlined his delighted at joining the Light Blues, adding: “I have studied the squad and feel I can come in and bring my attributes to help the team improve. The chance to play for such a big club especially in European competitions is very exciting for me.

“I can’t wait to fly to Scotland and meet my new team mates. I know that I will settle in Glasgow and am looking forward to getting started as soon as possible.

“I really want the fans to be proud of my performances and will always give 100 per-cent for my new team.

“Rangers is a global club and I know there are already many supporters across Africa. I am looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd and audiences across the world.”

