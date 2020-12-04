Cape Town City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh open on playing for Bafana
DURBAN - Cape Town City’s Dutch-born goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh has said that he may be open to representing Bafana Bafana in the future as he considers South Africa to be a second-home.
The 26-year-old has been on the books of the Western Cape based club since 2018. Whilst it is not rare for European journeymen to play football in South Africa, Leeuwenburgh’s arrival came as a surprise to many, especially considering that he is a product of one of the top clubs in Europe (Ajax Amsterdam) and had been capped by the Netherlands at youth level.
As he has only played for Holland at youth level, he will be eligible to represent South Africa should he fulfil the criteria for South African citizenship.
“That is not something I’m really thinking about at the moment because that is still two-and-a-half years away. I’m still here and if there are no signs of a Dutch national team call-up, then maybe I will. Why not? My son was born here in Cape Town. It has to come from both sides as I don’t want to beg them to call me up,” said Leeuwenburgh.
Leeuwenburgh has been a success in South Africa since his arrival. He has made the first-choice goalkeeping position at City his own and is now widely considered to be among the elite shot-stoppers in the DSTV Premiership.
Though he regards South Africa as being a beautiful country and believes that people in South Africa are more friendly than in the Netherlands , Leeuwenburgh has made no secret that his desire is ultimately to return to Europe.
“In terms of life, I don’t want to stay here permanently. It’s important for me that my son also has his family around him when he gets older. But, I do always want to come back here when possible. In terms of football, never say never, but I would like to see if I can play in a top league in Europe,” he said.
With Bafana Bafana backup goalkeepers Itumeleng Khune and Darren Keet now over 30, Leeuwenburgh could potentially provide very strong competition to Ronwen Williams in the long-term if Bafana Bafana top brass are able to reach an agreement with him.
@Eshlinv