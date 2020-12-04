Cape Town City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh open on playing for Bafana

DURBAN - Cape Town City’s Dutch-born goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh has said that he may be open to representing Bafana Bafana in the future as he considers South Africa to be a second-home.

The 26-year-old has been on the books of the Western Cape based club since 2018. Whilst it is not rare for European journeymen to play football in South Africa, Leeuwenburgh’s arrival came as a surprise to many, especially considering that he is a product of one of the top clubs in Europe (Ajax Amsterdam) and had been capped by the Netherlands at youth level.

As he has only played for Holland at youth level, he will be eligible to represent South Africa should he fulfil the criteria for South African citizenship.

“That is not something I’m really thinking about at the moment because that is still two-and-a-half years away. I’m still here and if there are no signs of a Dutch national team call-up, then maybe I will. Why not? My son was born here in Cape Town. It has to come from both sides as I don’t want to beg them to call me up,” said Leeuwenburgh.

Leeuwenburgh has been a success in South Africa since his arrival. He has made the first-choice goalkeeping position at City his own and is now widely considered to be among the elite shot-stoppers in the DSTV Premiership.