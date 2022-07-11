Cosafa Cup favourites Bafana and Senegal brace for dangerous quarter final opponents

Durban — Previous Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup finalists Bafana Bafana and Senegal will join in the fun as they enter at the quarter-final stage of competition with Mozambique and on form Eswatini laying and waiting respectively. Arguably the two strongest nations in the tournament in terms of pedigree the two sides will battle in two of four quarter final matches, the other two involving Zambia against Botswana and Madagascar versus Namibia.

Story continues below Advertisement

A fairly inexperienced Bafana group has evoked a mixed reaction amongst the South African Football Association fans, a portion praising the exposure and experience afford to the youngsters while others question the absence of head coach Hugo Broos. The Mambas of Mozambique possess a terrible record against Bafana, trend they'll looking to break against an under-23 outfit. Although they enter at the quarter-final stage, Mozambique aren't considered as the front runners for the trophy and will want to cause an upset. Perhaps the battle of the minnows first comes a Namibia side filled with players that haven't been in any active league for three year up against a Madagascar team that has won just a single of their last 13 matches in all competitions.

The Brave Warriors will head into this encounter as slight favourites based on their head to head record against their less fancied opponents. The last time the two sides met in 2019, Namibia claimed a 2-0 victory. Head Coach of Namibia Bobby Samaria will need his men to draw strength and know how of last year when the side lost just one game out of four in the COSAFA Cup, including managing a famous 2-1 over current African Champions Senegal. The 'Kings of the COSAFA Cup' Zambia return to South Africa looking to add a 12th title to their name. The Chipolopolo are the most successful nation in this tournament with a record 11th triumph, only seconded by Bafana with eight.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Zambians possess the likes of Lazarous Kambole in their ranks but will face a Botswana side who have proven to be very dangerous already in the tournament. The Zebras defied the odds in the final match of the group stages as they upset high-flying Angola to claim top position and set up a quarter final clash against the Zambians. Following their exploits in the group stages, Eswatini have put themselves in the conversation for one of the contenders of the cup but a tall order in the Lions of Teranga awaits them.

Story continues below Advertisement

The likes of Sabelo Ndzinisa and Matse have shone the brightest so far for Sihlangu but a clash against a Senegal outfit plagued with talent will be their toughest test yet. Madagascar and Namibia will meet in the first quarter-final on Tuesday at 2pm with Zambia and Botswana battling at 5pm, while Senegal and Eswatini kick off proceedings against Senegal Wednesday with Bafana and Mozambique the 5pm kick — off, all matches to be played at the King Zwelithini Stadium. @SmisoMsomi16

Story continues below Advertisement