Disaster in Lille ... How Bafana Bafana rated against France

Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana were hammered 5-0 by world champions France in an international friendly match at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille on Tuesday night. IOL Sport football writer Mihlali Baleka rates the South African players’ performances against France.

Ronwen Williams 8 The Bafana captain led by example and if it wasn’t for him, Bafana would have lost by a greater margin. Williams made some important saves in both halves. Nyiko Mobbie 5.5

Mobbie faced the most threat on the flank, having had to deal with Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe. Looked a lot more comfortable in the second half when he got on the ball. Lyle Lakay 5 Lakay is was good going fowward, but struggled defensively. Griezmann's assist for the French opener in the first came from his side.

Nkosinathi Sibisi 6.5 Sibisi was arguably Bafana best outfield player, especially in the first half. He broke France’s build-up play and tried to keep his team’s defensive shape. Siyanda Xulu 4.5

Xulu didn’t have a great game, with Sibisi shouldering all the responsibility in the first ha;f. Things went from bad to worse for him in the second half when he fouled Kylian Mbappe in the box Mothobi Mvala 4 After a solid display against Guinea, he was overshadowed by N’golo Kante. He also endured an embarrassing moment by being nutmegged by Mbappe.

Bafana Bafana’s Thabang Monare. Picture: EPA Teboho Mokoena 5.5 Mokoena tried to make Bafana tick, especially going forward in the first half. But his exploits weren’t fruitful. He had a rare shot at goal for Bafana that sailed into the stands. Thabang Monare 6

Monare started well, stringing together some nice passes. But France quickly closed him down with their press. The introduction of club teammate Goodman Mosele at halftime, gave him more freedom to attack. Bongokuhle Hlongwane 5.5 Hlongwane had a quiet and had to drop deep due to little supply to his feet upfront. But given that he’s only 21 years of age, Hlongwane will grow and learn from this experience.

Fagrie Lakay 4.5

Watched like a hawk by France’s defence, Lakay didn’t offer a lot to Bafana upfront. His runs and passes were not as effective as we’re used to and was replaced by Khuliso Mudau. Lyle Foster 4.5 After a disappointing outing against Guinea, Foster was a surprise starter against France. He didn’t hold up play and trouble the French defence as he may have been tasked to. That he wasn’t substituted at half-time was quite surprising.

Substitutions Khuliso Mudau 5 Came on and offered explosiveness to Bafana’s attacking options. But the night ended on a sour note for him after he got a red card.

Goodman Mosele 6.5 Added more stability in Bafana’s defensive contingent, shielding Mvala who had a nightmarish game. His understanding with Monare helped the team in the heart of their engine room. Keagan Dolly 5.5

After spending four years in France, Dolly was expected to start to make an impact, but couldn’t make a telling cameo due to little supply. Evidence Makgopa 6 The Baroka striker proved why France’s coach Didier Deschamps rated him as one of the best players in this Bafana team before the game.