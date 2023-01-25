England’s Championship leaders Burnley sign Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster

Cape Town — English Championship leaders Burnley have completed the signing of Bafana Bafana’s Lyle Foster for an undisclosed fee, believed to be a South African transfer record. Foster had been turning out for Jupiler Pro League side K.V.C. Westerlo, where he was having a impressive season, scoring eight goals for a club sitting seventh in league.

The 22-year-old former Orlando Pirates star joins Vincent Kompany's Burnley side that's sitting at the top of the EFL Championship and are aiming to return to the Premier League.

With 28 games played, the Clarets lead second place by five points, and look a shoo-in to secure an automatic promotion to the top-flight as they lead Watford in third by a whooping 18 points. "I'm very happy to be here, I’m blessed and thankful for the opportunity and I just can’t wait to get started,“ Foster was quoted by Burnley’s website. “From the moment I heard that there was interest from Burnley, my heart and my head were set on the club. I’m so happy to be here now. It’s a dream for me.”

Foster began his career at Pirates, where he made his debut for the Soweto giants at the age of 17.

