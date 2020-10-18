Ex-Bafana goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo stabbed in Umlazi

CAPE TOWN – Former Bafana Bafana goalkeepr Brilliant Khuzwayo is recovring in hospital after being stabbed in an altercation at Mangosuthu University of Technology in Umlazi.

According to ENCA, Khuzwayo, who has three international caps to his name, also faces a charge of assault due to a counter charge laid by his alleged attacker.

KZN police spokesperson Jay Naicker said police were investigations two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and crimen injuria.

Naicker said the two men were involved in an altercation at an event at the university on Sunday. Both men are expected to appear bfore the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday, said Naicker.

In a statement posted on Khuzwayo’s official Twitter page, it was written: “Brilliant Khuzwayo was invitd to spak at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) sports event. Right before he could make his adress, a male believed to be an MUT student stabbed him and he was rushed to the hospital. A case has been opened with Umlazi SAPS.”