FIFA agree to look into penalty incident that ended Bafana’s World Cup hopes – report
Cape Town – According to reports, world football governing body FIFA have agreed to launch an investigation into Ghana’s World Cup qualification victory over South Africa.
Ghana beat Bafana Bafana 1-0 on Saturday to book their spot in the next round of World Cup qualifiers, cruelly ending Hugo Broos’ men’s brave run that saw them needing a point from Sunday’s game to advance.
Ghana won the game thanks to a dubious penalty, which resulted in the South African Football Association requesting FIFA look into the matter.
"FIFA has received a complaint from the South African FA in relation to this matter and will review it. Please understand we cannot comment further at this stage," FIFA said on Tuesday according to Ghanasoccernet.
The penalty that resulted in the winner was awarded after Ghana midfielder Daniel Amartey went down in the box following minimal contact from Bafana’s Rushine de Reuck.
