Five French players that could mean trouble for Bafana Bafana

Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana conclude their tour of Europe with a huge battle against the current champions of the world, France, in Lille, on Tuesday evening. Both sides are coming off decent performances in their previous friendlies, the clear difference though, a ruthless cutting edge in front goal.

While Bafana huffed and puffed against a Guinea side there for the taking, France rallied from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over the Ivory Coast. Even without the services of Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema, the French national team aren't short of talent and IOL Sport's Smiso Msomi looks at five players that could mean trouble for Bafana Bafana: ALSO READ: Bafana coach Hugo Broos: 'It will be a different ball game against France'

1. Kylian Mbappe The Paris Saint Germain superstar was an unused substitute in their last match, a worrying sight for the South African contingent. Mbappe has proven to be the difference both on national team duty and at club level, outshining Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr in a PSG Shirt.

The 23-year-old has 32 goal involvements in 34 matches for both club and country this season and is undeniably the one player Bafana should have a 'special plan' for defensively. 2. Olivier Giroud The veteran striker has just been recalled into the national squad and he doesn't look he has missed a beat, finding the back of the net in trademark style to pull his side level against Ivory Coast.

The former Arsenal man endured a fairly unsuccessful spell at Chelsea on a personal level, but has seemingly found new life at AC Milan. His physicality and world class ability to link up play and find himself in scoring positions could spell danger for Hugo Broos' men.

This Olivier Giroud goal at Wembley doesn't get enough credit pic.twitter.com/P1KOgFScB1 — H says #NoToRicketts | 🇺![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@HKSaratov) March 21, 2022 3. Antoine Griezmann The Atletico Madrid man loves playing for the national team, as his performances indicate.

He spearheaded Le Bleu to world cup glory in 2018 and has remained an ever-present figure the squad even with his dip in form at club level. His off the ball movements and finishing should cause Bafana's defence a few headaches before this encounter. 4. Paul Pogba

Pogba's ability at national team level is subject for debate for many Manchester United supporters. A number of them even suggest that he might enjoy playing for France more because he is played in his best position, unlike at the Red Devils. Pogba has emerged as the perfect balancing factor in coach Didier Deschamps’ midfield. With Broos poised to deploy both Goodman Mosele and Mothobi Mvala in the heart of midfield, they'll be tasked with handling one of most gifted midfielders of this generation.

Pogba's very, very amazing goal with Francepic.twitter.com/FzRwloYD7H — 🆉![CDATA[]]>🅸![CDATA[]]>🆉![CDATA[]]>🅾![CDATA[]]>🆄 (@zi_46) March 21, 2022 5. Ngolo Kante