Five points that will reveal Hugo Broos's hand in Bafana Bafana's Cosafa Cup-opener

CAPE TOWN – Although new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will not be on duty at the Cosafa Cup opener against Botswana on Tuesday, his touch will be evident in the make-up and playing style of the team. At the time of his appointment, Broos negotiated a working arrangement that excused him from Cosafa Cup and CHAN tournaments.

Five points that will point to Broos's influence. 1. When Broos was appointed, he promised to overhaul the side. He felt many of the players had passed their sell by date, and they would not be contributing to the future growth of the national team. The Cosafa Cup squad selected is largely an experimental one but Broos will be looking for signs from players who want to be part of his rebuilding process. In respect of selections, Broos places a huge emphasis on youth. Over the years the Belgium-born Broos has shown knack of developing youngsters, and the latest selections suggest that he wants to continue in this vein. 2. Broos chose former Macedonian professional Cedomir Janevski as his assistant but also felt the need to have a local assistant coach among his technical staff. He is known to empower his assistants and at the time of his appointment he arranged with SAFA that Helman Mkhalele will take charge of the Cosafa Cup team. Mkhalele made his debut as a Bafana Bafana coach against Uganda last month but came about because of circumstances. Mkhalele speaks from the same hymn sheet as Broos when he said after the Uganda friendly: "We (Broos, Janevski and me) had a technical plan that we made sure to follow."