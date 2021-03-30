Five ways to solve Bafana Bafana’s woes

Bafana Bafana's failure to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations is a massive blow for South Africa. Here are five ways to fix the mess. 1. FIRE NTSEKI Coach Molefi Ntseki was not Safa's preferred choice. But after failing to get their men due to their unavailability and asking price, Safa had to settle for him. Bafana and Ntseki lost their opening Afcon qualifier to Ghana, before beating Sudan and Sao Tome and Principe. The 1-1 draw against Ghana last Thursday was a welcome result. But that Bafana incredibly lost against Sudan is unforgivable. ALSO READ: Molefi Ntseki: I have failed as Bafana Bafana coach

2. SELECT PLAYERS BASED ON MERIT

The inclusion of goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune in the latest squad was a biased decision.

The 33-year-old may be one the most capped Bafana players with 90 appearances but he has been off form lately, costing Kaizer Chiefs crucial points this season. Ntseki's decision to select him was based on “experience” but it counted for nothing now that they failed to qualify for Afcon.

3. CREATE STRONG RELATIONS

The absence of Bongani Zungu, Thulani Serero, Dean Furman and Keagan Dolly in the squad after their clubs refused to release them due to Covid19 concerns was a massive loss.

But had Safa built a strong relation with their clubs, they could have at least gotten them available for the Sudan game. Hopefully with Tebogo Motlanthe having been appointed as the new chief executive of Safa, there will be some improvement.

4. GET MOTSEPE INVOLVED

Caf president Patrice Motsepe, is one of our own, and that's why we should include him in the day-to-day running of Safa. One of his visions is to see Bafana doing well and qualifying for major tournaments.

But that we've failed him as a nation means we need to bring him closer.

No doubt he is a busy person, but his input and wisdom could be the trump card that we need in order to ensure that we no longer fail to qualify for Afcons and World Cups.

5. APPOINT FORMER PLAYERS

The involvement of former players who have played the game and qualified for major tournaments in the Bafana set-up shouldn't be taken for granted. Of course, don't take anything away from Ntseki's Arthur Zwane who is also Chiefs' assistant coach.

He has played the game, but the introduction of someone like Lucas Radebe in the structure could prove to be fruitful. Not only did he win Afcon with the national team, but he is a renowned national treasure.

@MihlaliBaleka

IOL Sport