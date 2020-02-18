It has been suggested that the senior national team coach has requested his employers, the South African Football Association (Safa), stage all the Bafana games in Johannesburg.
Ntseki, though, has refuted that.
“Firstly, it has to be corrected because it is not true. Our focus is now on Sao Tome and yes, we want to play them at the FNB Stadium,” Ntseki stated.
“I’m sure you are fully aware that after the home game against Sao Tome we have to fly out to Sao Tome (to play the return leg). So we could not take the game anywhere outside of Johannesburg. Johannesburg is more central and convenient for us,” Ntseki explained.