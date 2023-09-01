The South African national football team coach Hugo Broos is adopting a refreshing approach to the age-old 'country versus club' tug of war that surfaces each time there is a FIFA international window. On Wednesday, Broos named a 23-man Bafana Bafana squad to play Namibia and Democratic Republic of the Congo in international friendlies at Orlando Stadium starting on 9th September.

In modern-day football, most national teams draw their personnel from the best available players, and they are usually based abroad. In the case of South Africa, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Njabulo Blom and Cassius Mailula all rank among the country's best players, and they are all based in the USA. It has happened many times that a player reports 'injured' at the start of an international break, but then soon afterwards, he is in action for his club. A few days ago, Bongokuhle informed Broos that he was nursing an injury. Broos calmly accepted the news and did not react by calling for a medical report from the club to confirm the extent of the injury.

Bongokuhle's form has improved in leaps and bounds, and he will be a key player for AFCON in a few month's time. However, Broos reacted positively and felt his absence would allow him to cast his selection net wider. Blom's club have hardly played in August, and Broos felt that the player would be hopelessly short of match practice. In the case of Mailula, Broos unselfishly felt he needed time to settle down with his new club, and allow him time to play when opportinity affords.

All three players would have strengthened the team, who should hold their own against Namibia. However, Bafana Bafana are likely to struggle against Congo, who have an experienced squad who are mostly based in Europe. What has been not refreshing has been Broos' no-holds-barred appraisal of Kaizer Chiefs players. It is not the first time there are no Chiefs players in the national squad during Broos' tenure. The Chiefs trio of Sifiso Hlanti, Given Msimango and Pule Mmodi, who had been named in the provisional squad, failed to make the final 23-player group.

Broos had attended a recent Chiefs match and said he felt the players were not making progress. The 30-year-old Mmodi had been in superb form of late, and he continues in this vein, he'll get Broos' nod for future squads. Hlanti can't be written off just yet, and he can start working on a national team recall by doing well against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 clash this weekend. Broos' explanation for dropping other players was plausable, and it seems he has opicked the best available players.

The star attraction in this Bafana Bafana squad will be the Soweto-born striker Lyle Foster, who after 13 appearances for Burnley in the Premiership, has scored two goals. Broos will be looking to Foster as a trump card. Broos is equally excited about the French- based Lebo Mothiba, who should find his way into the starting XI and offer the team a strong attacking option. The Portugal-based Komabelo Kodisang will likely make his national team debut. He has previously been capped for the SA age-group sides (Under-17 and -23).