Bafana Bafana have not qualified for the World Cup since 2002 (Japan/South Korea) and some former greats have challenged the current crop of players to end that barren run following the draw for the qualifiers for 2022 tournament held in Egypt on Tuesday.

The South African national side missed out on the previous two World Cups in Brazil and Russia in 2014 and 2018 respectively. In 2010 they had automatic qualification as the host nation while, four years earlier, they could not make the grade for Germany 2006.

Former Bafana striker Mark Williams and former captain Aaron Mokoena have challenged Bafana to win their home games to improve their chances of qualifying for the quadrennial showpiece to be hosted by Qatar.

At the draw Bafana were pitted against Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

“If you want to qualify for these major tournaments, it is imperative to win your home matches and then you can pick up draws away from home,” Williams said.

“We’ve got nine points to play for at home.

“We have to collect them all.”

Mokoena said: “It is not easy to play away in Africa. Every country that comes up against Bafana Bafana wants to beat us.

“The conditions are not what we are used too. So, it is important to win your home games.

“You can then collect few points away from home.”“It looks like a doable group. But it won’t be easy because every country wants to beat us. Ghana will pose the biggest threat for us. That’s why it is important that we beat Zimbabwe and Ethiopia home and away.”

The Mercury

