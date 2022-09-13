How did things get so messed up for South Africa’s golden boy Percy Tau?

Durban — The future of Percy Tau is currently one of the biggest mysteries of South African football. Once hailed as the great hope of South African football, the Lion of Judah now finds his career in limbo at the age of 28.
Recently, the former Sundowns ace was linked with a potential move to Saudi club Al Taawoun, though the move is believed to have collapsed.
Tau has suffered from mostly bad luck. He has the talent to succeed but has simply been at the wrong place at the wrong time. Had he been playing about 20 years ago with the likes of Benni McCarthy, Lucas Radebe and Steven Pienaar, it is very likely that his entire career would have panned out very differently.
Tau initially earned a move to England from Sundowns to Brighton and Hove Albion in 2018. However, Bafana’s lowly ranking meant that he had to spend time on loan within Europe before becoming eligible to play for the Seagulls. Had Bafana Bafana been ranked higher, he almost certainly would have been playing for Brighton far earlier.
It was under former Brighton boss Chris Hughton that Tau was signed. He spent time on loan in Europe with the likes of Union SG, Club Brugge and Anderlecht, succeeding at all three clubs before finally being given a chance by the Seagulls in 2021.
However, it must be added that Tau was just allowed three opportunities by Hughton’s successor Graham Potter. The fact that he was not a Potter signing is likely why the current Chelsea boss let him leave to join Al Ahly in 2021.
When Tau joined Al Ahly, he reunited with Pitso Mosimane, who he previously worked with at Sundowns. He initially showed plenty of promise in Egypt but this subsided with Mosimane losing the trust of the board.
Tau now finds himself in limbo. He has been a victim of bad luck. He may likely not achieve his true potential but returning to the South African top-flight may be the rational decision that can help him revive his career as he may find it difficult to find offers from quality European clubs.
