Hugo Broos lifts lid on Bafana Bafana future ahead of Nigeria clash

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has insisted his team’s impressive display at the Africa Cup of Nations could offer his coaching career a lifeline. Before the start of the tournament, Broos told various media houses that he could be headed for his last major tournament as a coach.

That sparked various opinions – some thought his future with Bafana was dependent on the team’s performance at the finals, while others assumed he would just resign. However, it doesn’t seem Broos will be hanging up his badges after the continental showpiece in Ivory Coast, a decision that would be largely motivated by his team’s impressive displays. Broos guided his men to the semi-finals, where they’ll face arch-rivals Nigeria in Bouake on Wednesday evening (7pm kick-off).

“Not at all. Why would I think about that? We are still not at the end,” the Belgian said yesterday after being asked whether he’s still thinking about his future after the tournament. “I said, ‘Okay, I am 71. I think there are moments to think about (such things as) ending your career’. But if things are going now, why should I stop? “I like my job and football. We’ll see what the future holds. But I think it’s totally normal that after a career of 26 years as a coach and 18 as a player, little by little you start thinking about the end.”

Broos signed a five-year contract with the national team in 2021, meaning that he’s in the third year of a contract that’s supposed to take him to the World Cup year in 2026. And thanks to the form of his team at the Afcon – where they could finish as champions after a 28-year wait – it’s safe to say Broos will continue with Bafana in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Belgian’s work doesn’t seem to have gone unnoticed, though, as 2019 Afcon champions Algeria have reportedly earmarked him as the successor to Djamel Belmadi, who resigned after his team’s exit in the group stage. Broos, though, didn’t want to dwell much on the reports during his prematch media conference yesterday after being quizzed on the matter. He modestly said: “I am the coach of South Africa right now, so I cannot comment on this question.”