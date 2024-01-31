Hugo Broos wants Morocco tamers Bafana to stay grounded ahead of Cape Verde clash

Following their 2-0 victory over giants Morocco in the round of 16, Bafana Bafana go through to a quarter-final on Saturday in Yamoussokro against tiny Cape Verde, who have been one of the surprise packages of the Africa Cup of Nations so far. "We came here with the first aim of getting out of our group," said South Africa's Belgian coach Hugo Broos.

"We were delighted to do that but you can't be certain of going any further when you come up against Morocco. "On Saturday we will once again be playing against a dangerous team and we can't make the mistake of underestimating them," he added of Cape Verde.

Fallen favourites Meanwhile Morocco, World Cup semi-finalists in 2022, add to an ever-growing list of the continent's biggest names to have been knocked out of this Cup of Nations, 24 hours after champions Senegal were eliminated on penalties by hosts Ivory Coast. Africa's top-ranked side were hoping to follow up their remarkable run to the last four in Qatar just over a year ago by winning their second Afcon title, 48 years after their first.

Instead they go the same way as Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt in being knocked out, meaning none of the five top-ranked African nations will be present in the quarter-finals, as well as none of the four semi-finalists from the last edition. "We are very disappointed because we came here with the ambition of winning," admitted Morocco coach Walid Regragui. "Going out so early was not in our plans but this competition is very difficult.