Hugo Broos wants to win Afcon again, this time with Bafana Bafana

With the full complement of his 23-man squad present for the first day’s training and the players bursting with enthusiasm, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has every reason to get a “good feeling” about what lies ahead. The South African senior national team assembled in Stellenbosch for a camp prior to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) taking place in the Ivory Coast later this month, and the silver-haired Belgian was beaming. So much so that he even opened up about his desire to win the Afcon once again.

Speaking to the squad’s media officer, Broos sounded cock-a-hoop happy that “all 23 players are here” and he could start training. And when asked about his previous experience of winning the biennial, continental showpiece with Cameroon back in 2017, Broos made it clear he would love to repeat the feat with Bafana.

‘Sure I want to do it again’ “It was certainly a special experience winning a big tournament, but winning it in Africa, it is a total different mentality and I had to learn and know. And for me, it was a fantastic experience winning it five, six years ago. And if you ask me do I want to do it again, sure I want to do it again.” It will take something special for Broos to lead Bafana to Afcon glory, but from what he observed of the team in the first day of camp, there seems to be hope.

Though he admitted it could well be premature, he expressed delight at the player’s attitude. “Maybe it’s too soon, but I have a feeling that the players want to start training and prepare for Afcon and I have a good feeling about that. I think that the four days that the players have been off has been very good. A lot of players were exhausted after the last game [of the DStv Premiership season] and they needed time off with family, not thinking about football.” Now that they are all rested, Broos’ players are eager to impress the coach so they will make the starting team for the three group clashes against Mali, Namibia and Tunisia as Bafana look to progress to the knock-out stage.

And the seasoned coach likes the fact his team is much more energised than they were the last time he was with them in November. “For some players the four days break is enough and for some maybe it needed to be one week – for them to mentally and physically recover. Like the (Mamelodi) Sundowns players who travelled all over Africa for the Champions League, maybe four or five days is not enough for them. We will look at how they are doing. “But they all look good compared to November. There is progression on the mental and physical recovery. They are all top fit, which is the most important thing.”