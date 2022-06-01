‘It’s not my fault that we haven’t met,’ - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos laments lack of meeting with PSL coaches

Durban - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has expressed his frustration following a failed attempt to meet with local coaches. The national team mentor believes that a meeting with the local tacticians could help in ironing out flaws which not only exist in the DSTV Premiership but which also extend to the men’s national team. “I always have time to meet the coaches and have tried. It’s not my fault that we haven’t met. Every time I am refused the opportunity to meet with the coaches. What can I do?” said the Belgian.

Broos pointed out that flaws with the league may have led to problems that his squad faces ahead of their upcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco in Rabat next week. Three players with injury issues at the moment include Keegan Dolly, Siyabonga Ngezana, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Rushine De Reuck. Despite his setbacks so far, Broos is not giving up on still potentially meeting with the coaches. “I see a lot of injuries and it could be due to overload but something is not right with the league. I won’t give up but it’s going to be difficult now because we have qualifiers and everyone goes on holiday. I will do everything to meet with the coaches, maybe at the end of July or at the beginning of August,” said Broos. ALSO READ: Even without Warriors, we will have to fight, says Bafana captain Ronwen Williams

Broos also highlighted that his lack of meeting time with coaches could be negatively impacting upon the growth of up and coming players, pointing to the example of Baroka FC’s Evidence Makgopa. ALSO READ: 'I don’t see why I should select Zwane or Jali,’ says Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos The 21-year-old has shown plenty of potential when in Bafana Bafana colours, having scored three national team goals from six games so far. However, he had a poor season in the Premiership with relegated Baroka as he scored just three goals all season.

Makgopa was still one of the better players in the woeful Baroka side as he also contributed four assists but he will need to find a new club in the near future if he wants to continue winning Bafana Bafana selection. “With Makgopa, I gave him some things to work on with his club. There has been no improvement. I can’t do it myself. I don’t work with him all the time. If I had a meeting with the coaches, I could share these things with them but I have not had that opportunity,” said the 70-year-old. Broos also encouraged Makgopa to find a new club with Baroka now consigned to play in the GladAfrica Championship.

