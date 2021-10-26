Keagan Dolly, Percy Tau recalled to provisional Bafana squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Durban – In-form Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly has been included in the 36 man provisional Bafana Bafana squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana next month. Dolly’s selection has hardly come as a surprise given his strong recent form for Kaizer Chiefs in the DSTV Premiership. Dolly played a role in creating both of Bernard Parker’s goals in Chiefs’ 2-1 win over SuperSport United last weekend.

Earlier this month, he scored a brace against Chippa United and created goals for Khama Billiat and Lazarous Kambole as the Amakhosi won the game 4-0. The Johannesburg born Dolly returned to South Africa with Chiefs this season after having spent four years in France with Montpellier. Interestingly, he has scored three league goals this season while he only managed one league goal during his four years in France. Another notable inclusion in the latest Bafana Bafana squad was Percy Tau. Tau missed the back-to-back games against Ethiopia this month due to injury.

Other names included in the Bafana squad are Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke and Golden Arrows players Nqobeko Dlamini and Pule Mmodi. Bafana Bafana currently sits on top of Group G in CAF World Cup qualifying after picking up three wins from their four games to date. They are one point ahead of second place Ghana. Should they remain on top of the group after the two remaining qualifiers, they will advance to the third round which is the final hurdle before qualification to the World Cup in Qatar late in 2022. The final 23 man Bafana Bafana squad for the crucial World Cup qualifiers will be named in a press conference at SAFA House in Johannesburg next Monday. Fans are expected to be allowed to attend the game against Zimbabwe and logistics are also expected to be announced at the conference.

Squad Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), Oscarine Masuluke (Baroka FC) Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune FC), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv), Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), S’fiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thibang Phete (Belenenses), Tercious Malepe (AmaZulu FC), Sbonelo Cele (Golden Arrows FC)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Jesse Donn (SuperSport United), Sphelele Sithole (Belenenses), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town), Siyethemba Sithebe (AmaZulu FC), Nqobeko Dlamini (Golden Arrows) Strikers: Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Luther Singh (Copenhagen FC), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg Utd), Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs), Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City) @eshlinv