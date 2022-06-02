Khanyisa Mayo wants to follow in his father’s footsteps after maiden Bafana Bafana call up

Johannesburg — Khanyisa Mayo is upbeat that he can make a name for himself and also emulate the success of his father Patrick after receiving his maiden Bafana Bafana call-up in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The Mayo name has been synonymous with success in the football circles, thanks to a 10-year glittering career of Mayo Snr who also got to don the famous gold and back jersey of Kaizer Chiefs.

So, when the Mayo brothers, Khanyisa and Khanyisile, cut their football teeth at SuperSport United academy, they were tipped to follow in the footsteps of Patrick, who earned 16 Bafana caps. But that wasn’t the case, with the duo not instantly living up to the billing despite being as talented. So much that they had to be loaned out before restarting their careers in the lower ranks of local football. Khanyisa, 23, grabbed the bulls by the horns at GladAfrica Championship side Richards Bay, inspiring the team to the play-offs last season while they eliminated Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup last term as well.

That didn’t go unnoticed, with Cape Town City signing him last season. He lived up to his potential at City, whom he inspired to their maiden CAF Champions League campaign next season after finishing second. “After leaving SuperSport, it was for me to resurface myself in the GladAfrica Championship. I was scoring goals and seen by the clubs in the top-flight,” Mayo said after reporting for the Bafana camp. “I am now scoring goals at my club and I was recognised by the head coach to come and represent the national team. It’s a positive for me after going from club to club and finding myself as well.”

Mayo’s season with City received national recognition with coach Hugo Broos calling him up for the Afcon qualifiers opener against Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, on Thursday. During his heydays, Mayo Snr scored for Bafana against Morocco in the Afcon finals in Sousse, Tunisia, 2004. And that’s why Mayo Jnr says he wants to follow in his father’s footsteps in Morocco. “Yes, it’s every striker’s dream to score many goals for your country,” Mayo explained. “My father had a chance to score against Morocco, if I also got the chance to score, I’ll take the opportunity.

“He was very happy (when I got into the final Bafana squad). We were all watching the SABC news channel when the head coach (Broos) was announcing the team that would face Morocco. “He was the first person to call and congratulate me. He played for Bafana and I look up to him as a father and a player. I would love to keep on doing it (playing for Bafana) because he is a role model to me.” Bafana are in Group K in the Afcon qualifiers, alongside Morocco and Liberia after Zimbabwe were suspended from participating in any football activities by FIFA following political interference.

