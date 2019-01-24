Bafana Bafana legend Philemon Masinga is being buried at his hometown of Khuma in Stilfontein near Klerksdorp in North West on Thursday.



Masinga lost his battle against cancer on 13 January at a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 49.





Chippa, as Masinga was affectionately called, was awarded a special provincial funeral.





On Wednesday Masinga's coffin was taken to the local Anglican Church for a memorial service and later to his home where a night vigil was held.





Chippa, as he was affectionately known by soccer fans, played for Jomo Cosmos and Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa before he went to play for Leeds United in England for two years, featuring in 39 games and scoring 11 goals for Leeds.





On Wednesday, North West Sport Development MEC Sello Lehari told mourners at a memorial service that he would discuss with relevant stakeholders renaming the Khuma stadium after Masinga and erecting a statue in his memory.