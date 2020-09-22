Lucas Radebe’s Safa appointment stepping stone towards top job

CAPE TOWN - Former Bafana Bafana defender Lucas Radebe was named on the technical committee of the South African Football Association (Safa) at a National Executive Committee meeting over the weekend. For some time now, Radebe has made no secret of his desire to become the president of Safa one day. Two years ago, he was nominated to oppose Danny Jordaan for the presidency, and he enjoyed a wave of support from former national team players. However, Radebe’s nomination came to nought because he failed to meet requirements, one of which stipulated that he needed to have at least five years’ experience in football administration. The appointment to the technical committee may well be the stepping stone Radebe needs although he would have to branch out into administration as well.

He has said he will join a Local Football Association (LFA) where he can gain admin experience.

Meanwhile, Safa was delighted to appoint so many past players to positions on the technical committee.

“The South African Football Association has consolidated its Technical Committee by roping in the expertise of several ex-footballers and coaches,” Safa said in a statement.

“The committee is chaired by Safa NEC senior member Jack Maluleka who himself was an accomplished soccer player. His deputy is a football legend, Buddha Mathathe who is also the president of the SA Masters and Legends Association.

“Former Bafana Bafana and Leeds United legend, Lucas Radebe is back in the committee and joins another decorated player David Nyathi in the set-up.

“Among other members of the Technical Committee are Boebie Solomons, Farouk Khan, Sudesh Singh and president of the SA Football Coaches Association, Greg Mashilo.

“All national team coaches form part of the Technical Committee as well as the Technical Director."

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brian Baloyi and ex-Bafana Bafana defender Fabian McCarthy will work on Safa’s Marketing, Media and Commercial Committee. Retired Judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Ronnie Pillay, will head up the new Ethics Committee of Safa.

Several former Banyana Bayana players are in the pool of national team coaches and assistants.

They include Desiree Ellis, Simphiwe Dludlu, Sheryl Botes, Maud Khumalo, Jabulile Baloyi, Anna Nyman and Shilene Booysen.

@Herman_Gibbs