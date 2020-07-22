Mark Fish trends for saying ’all lives matter’ after liking racist tweet calling Siya Kolisi a ’BEE appointment’

CAPE TOWN – Former Bafana Bafana defender has committed another social media faux after liking an overtly racist tweet and then tweeting “All lives matter” when asked about it.

In an explative filled Tweet, a user named @Chris_ZAR280 criticised everyone who has supported the Black Lives Matter movement from the Proteas, the Springboks, to Formula One and Siya Kolisi.

The user went on to claim that Springbok captain Kolisi, who supported the movement in an powerful video on Sunday, was “a BEE appointment”. Fish, who played 62 times for Bafana Bafana during his almost 15-year career, liked the tweet.

“Mark Fish, since you liked this post, please tell us where you stand on this matter?” the ex-Orlando Pirates star was asked by Twitter user @Terryboysa73. Fish replied: “All lives matter.”

He continued, “If you stand for nothing you will fall for everything. All Lives matter.”