Mark Fish trends for saying ’all lives matter’ after liking racist tweet calling Siya Kolisi a ’BEE appointment’
CAPE TOWN – Former Bafana Bafana defender has committed another social media faux after liking an overtly racist tweet and then tweeting “All lives matter” when asked about it.
In an explative filled Tweet, a user named @Chris_ZAR280 criticised everyone who has supported the Black Lives Matter movement from the Proteas, the Springboks, to Formula One and Siya Kolisi.
The user went on to claim that Springbok captain Kolisi, who supported the movement in an powerful video on Sunday, was “a BEE appointment”. Fish, who played 62 times for Bafana Bafana during his almost 15-year career, liked the tweet.
“Mark Fish, since you liked this post, please tell us where you stand on this matter?” the ex-Orlando Pirates star was asked by Twitter user @Terryboysa73. Fish replied: “All lives matter.”
He continued, “If you stand for nothing you will fall for everything. All Lives matter.”
@markfish74 since you liked this post please tell us where you stand on this matter? @robertmarawa @SiyaKolisi_Bear https://t.co/ITSLp74Xbv— BlackLivesMatter👀💔 (@Terryboysa73) July 22, 2020
Fish’s comments drew the ire of Black Twitter, with the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi joining the chorus of those criticising the one-time darling of South African football.
If you stand for nothing you will fall for everything....All Lives matter👊— Mark Fish (@markfish74) July 22, 2020
“Mark Fish’s denial of the legitimacy of Black Lives Matter reflects the failure of the rainbow nation ideology his sportsmanship in Bafana Bafana represented. It tells you that within rainbowism is a denial of the black condition, false equality & fake unity,” Ndlozi tweeted.
Mark Fish’s denial of the legitimacy of Black Lives Matter reflects the failure of the rainbow nation ideology his sportsmanship in Bafana Bafana represented. It tells you that within rainbowism is a denial of the black condition, false equality & fake unity!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 22, 2020
Fish was famously called out by Black Twitter for paying his respects to Hugh Masekela by posting a photograph of himself with Sipho “Hotspix” Mabuse two years ago.
IOL Sport