Cape Town — The memorial service for late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates legend John “Dungi” Moeti will be on Saturday morning at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg at 9am. Moeti died in the early hours of Monday morning and family spokesperson Victor Rakhale announced funeral arrangements on Thursday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Earlier this week, we informed you of the passing of John ‘Dungi’ Moeti. The family has since finalised the plans for his funeral, which will take place on Saturday at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg,” said Rakhale. “The proceedings will start with a memorial service, from 9am, and will last for two hours until 11am. Following the memorial service, the family will proceed to the cemetery where John will be laid to rest. “The family have requested that the burial be a private ceremony, open only to close family members.

“The family would like to thank everyone who has expressed their condolences and those who have given support in various forms to John’s family. This includes the government of Gauteng, friends of the family and the sporting fraternity in general. “The Moeti family will forever be grateful for the support.” Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is mourning the loss of 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winner Moeti.

Story continues below Advertisement

A statement by CAF reads: “CAF is saddened by the passing of former Orlando Pirates captain and South Africa international, John Moeti. “Moeti won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations – the first and only time Bafana Bafana won the continent’s biggest sporting event. “In 1995, he was part of the Orlando Pirates team that betrayed expectations to win the CAF Champions League against Asec Mimosa in Abidjan.

Story continues below Advertisement

“CAF conveys deepest condolences to Moeti’s family, the South African football family and his friends during this difficult moment. “May his soul rest in peace.” @Herman_Gibbs