Molefi Ntseki names Itumeleng Khune and Bongani Zungu in Afcon squad

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki made named his team for their upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan, with the surprise inclusions of Itumeleng Khune and Bongani Zungu.

Itumeleng Khune and Bongani Zungo have been named in the squad.

Khune hasn’t been in the best of form for Kaizer Chiefs but has managed to get the nod from the national coach.

Zungu who made headlines after he was removed from the Rangers squad for breaking Covid-19 protocols but apologised to the club as well as his manager Steven Gerrard.

Meanwhile, Cape Town City’s Craig Martin got a call-up as well as Amazulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa and Ruzaigh Gamildien.