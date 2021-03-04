Molefi Ntseki names Itumeleng Khune and Bongani Zungu in Afcon squad
Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki made named his team for their upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan, with the surprise inclusions of Itumeleng Khune and Bongani Zungu.
Itumeleng Khune and Bongani Zungo have been named in the squad.
Khune hasn’t been in the best of form for Kaizer Chiefs but has managed to get the nod from the national coach.
Zungu who made headlines after he was removed from the Rangers squad for breaking Covid-19 protocols but apologised to the club as well as his manager Steven Gerrard.
Meanwhile, Cape Town City’s Craig Martin got a call-up as well as Amazulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa and Ruzaigh Gamildien.
South Africa occupy second spot in Group C with the Black Stars at the top of the group ahead of the match on the 25th of March.
The Covid-19 pandemic saw AFCON moved to 2022 after it was scheduled to take place this year.
These fixtures signal Bafana’s last chance to qualify for the tournament in Cameroon.
Goalkeepers: Veli Mothwa (Amazulu FC) Ronwen Williams (Supersport United FC) Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs FC)
Defenders: Thibang Phete (OS Belenenses, Portugal) Siyanda Xulu (Haopel Tel Aviv, Israel) Thulani Hlatshwayo (Orlando Pirates) Mosa Lebusa (Sundowns) Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates) Sifiso Hlanti (Swallows) Thapelo Morena (Sundowns) Craig Martin (Cape Town City )
Midfielders: Sipho Mbule (Supersport United ) Andile Jali (Sundowns) Luther Singh (Paços de Ferreira,Portugal ) Dean Furman(Carlisle United FC, England) Rivaldo Coetzee (Sundowns) Themba Zwane (Sundowns) Thulani Serero (Al Jazira FC, Abu Dhabi) Ben Motshwari (Orlando Pirates) Bongani Zungu (Rangers FC, Scotland) Keagan Dolly (Montpellier FC, France) Percy Tau (Brighton and Hove Albion, England)
Strikers: Kermit Erasmus (Sundowns FC) Bradley Grobler (Supersport United) Ruzaigh Gamildien (Swallows FC) Lyle Foster (Victoria Guimaraes, Portugal)