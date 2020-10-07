Namibia name squad at last minute for Bafana friendly

JOHANNESBURG - Despite their international men’s football friendly against South Africa looming this week, Namibia only on Wednesday named their 30-man squad for the clash.

The match will take place in Rustenburg, with a 7pm start.

Star striker Peter Shalulile makes the team and will lead the line against South Africa, while defenders Chris Katjiukua, Riaan Hanamub and Ananias Gebhardt join Emilio Martin and Denzil Haoseb in the final squad.

The match will be Namibia’s first since they lost 2-0 in Guinea in the Africa Cup of nations qualifiers in November last year, and is a welcome return to international football.

The team jetted out on Tuesday on a charter flight by Air Namibia.