Namibia name squad at last minute for Bafana friendly
JOHANNESBURG - Despite their international men’s football friendly against South Africa looming this week, Namibia only on Wednesday named their 30-man squad for the clash.
The match will take place in Rustenburg, with a 7pm start.
Star striker Peter Shalulile makes the team and will lead the line against South Africa, while defenders Chris Katjiukua, Riaan Hanamub and Ananias Gebhardt join Emilio Martin and Denzil Haoseb in the final squad.
The match will be Namibia’s first since they lost 2-0 in Guinea in the Africa Cup of nations qualifiers in November last year, and is a welcome return to international football.
The team jetted out on Tuesday on a charter flight by Air Namibia.
Namibia Football Association president Ranga Haikali praised the national airline for their prompt support to the team.
“Times are tough and Covid-19 has ravaged the world. It was always going to be challenge for us to travel,” Haikali said.
“Thanks to Air Namibia for hearing my plea and making this trip possible. It will surely go a long way in helping the boys focus and prepare for the battle against South Africa and the road ahead.”
BafanaBafana warming up ahead of training at Royal Bafokeng Stadium. The team will play against Namibia tomorrow in an international friendly. Kickoff is scheduled for 18h00 @LeCoqSportif_SA @CastleLagerSA #OneNationOneBeer pic.twitter.com/6M5X4hNpHH— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 7, 2020
The Namibia squad:
Goalkeepers: Ratanda Mbazuvara, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Lodyt Kazapua, Virgil Vries
Defenders: Chris Katjiukua, Riaan Hanamub, Gebhardt Ananias, Emilio Martin, Vitapi Ngaruka, Larry Horaeb, Approcius Petrus, Rehabeam Mbango, Erasmus Ikeinge, Denzil Haoseb, Kleopas Nuukushu
Midfielders: Dynamo Fredericks, Immanuel Heita, Wendell Rudath, Gustav Isaak, Alfeus Handura, Llewelyn Stanley, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Marcel Papama
Forwards: Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Panduleni Nekundi, Monis Omseb, Peter Shalulile, Joslin Kamatuka.
