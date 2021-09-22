One thing is clear Bafana Bafana coach Broos wants goals with beefed up attack

CAPE TOWN - There is one thing that’s clear in the Bafana Bafana’s 34-man provisional squad ahead of their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers - coach Hugo Broos wants to see more goals.

Orlando Pirates duo Tshegofatso Mabasa and Vincent Pule are the notable inclusions upfront, following their stellar performances for their team in their last two matches when they inspired the Buccaneers to back-toback victories away and at home. Mabasa richly deserves the call-up. Troubled by injuries for the better part last season, Mabasa went through a patchy stretch. But now fully-fit, the former Bloemfontein Celtic man has been a colossal figure for his team upfront. He’s scored in his last two matches, coming off the bench and as a starter. Mabasa’s physique, aerial qualities and footwork makes him an ideal No 9. But he’ll need the assistance and guidance of seniors such as Percy Tau in Africa.

Bafana have scored only one goal in the global showpiece qualifiers thus far, following their 1-0 win over Ghana at home and goalless draw away to Zimbabwe, but those four points have taken them to the summit of the standings in Group G. Ethiopia, though, should be a different kettle of fish. They are stubborn defensively having conceded only one goal thus far. That’s why Bafana’s attacking unit has to be sharp. Often the goal difference can prove crucial in tight groups such as this one is expected to be. Broos’ midfield department looks solid as well, despite lingering questions over the omission of Rivaldo Coetzee. The Mamelodi Sundowns defensive-midfielder has been arguably the best player in the top-flight this term.