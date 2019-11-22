CAIRO – South Africa will join Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after winning the bronze medal match 6-5 on against Ghana at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday evening.
At the end of full-time, the teams were tied at 2-all and the dreaded penalty shoot-out was needed to separate the teams in the Total Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations third-place play-off match.
South Africa secured their place Olympics berth for the third time in their history and their second successive after Rio 2016.
Ghana’s Habib Mohamed scored an own goal in the 15th minute to give South Africa an early lead. Habib tried to stop Luther Singh’s cross but he wrongly turned it into his net.
The South Africans had the upper hand through the opening half but wasted many chances to double their lead as the teams went to the break with 1-0 lead for the SA side.