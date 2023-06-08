Johannesburg - Percy Tau’s scintillating form for Al Ahly in recent weeks bodes well for Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Popularly known as ‘The Lion of Judah’, it is safe to say that Tau is roaring again, having led Al Ahly to the cusp of a record-extending 11th Caf Champions Champions League title last week.

Tau scored in Ahly’s 2-1 win over Wydad AC in the first leg of the Champions League final – a feat that gave them the advantage ahead of the return leg in Casablanca on Saturday. And while his fifth goal in the competition this season appeased the Red Devils and their ultras, there is no doubt that Broos was beaming from ear to ear as well. On his arrival in South Africa, one of the Belgian’s priorities was having a fit and on-form Tau as he witnessed what he could do at his peak both in SA and in Belgium.

Broos is currently a happy coach then, given that his vice-captain is hitting all the right notes at the right time considering that Bafana are preparing to host World Cup semifinalists Morocco next Saturday. The Atlas Lions will play Bafana in their final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at FNB Stadium, with both teams having already qualified for the tournament in Ivory Coast next year. Bafana and Morocco are second and first in Group K respectively, with both sides having sealed a spot at Afcon by virtue of finishing ahead of Liberia, while Zimbabwe were banned by Fifa.

But the two nations will want to use the clash to start their preparations for Afcon, while they’ll also want to improve or maintain their rankings. Morocco are No 1 in Africa, while Bafana are 12th. For Bafana, moreover, they will want to show that they have improved since Morocco beat them 2-1 in the first encounter – hence Broos is expected to name a relatively strong final 23-player squad for the match today. So with the only notable absence from the preliminary 34-player squad that he named two weeks ago being Lyle Foster, Tau is expected to lead the attack.

Of course, Tau is not a natural No 9 – like Foster. But if he continues with his scoring spree and work rate against Wydad on Saturday, there is no reason why Broos should worry about an out-and-out striker. After all, Wydad are from Morocco, while the gist of their foundation, which includes winning the Champions League’s last season, was laid by the Atlas Lions’ historymaking incumbent Walid Regragui. Regragui achieved the improbable at last year’s World Cup as he and Morocco became the first African coach and nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals.