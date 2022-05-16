Percy Tau recalled as Hugo Broos names preliminary Bafana Bafana squad

Johannesburg — Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced his 37-man preliminary squad that will face Morocco and Zimbabwe in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers next month. After missing out on Bafana’s last two matches in the international friendlies against Guinea and France due to an injury, vice-captain Percy Tau has been recalled to the team by the silver-haired Belgian coach.

But perhaps the notable inclusion in Broos’ preliminary squad is that of Orlando Pirates’ attacker Thembinkosi Lorch who hadn’t been called up to the national team since he took over the reins last year. Lorch is one of six Pirates players, including Fortune Makaringe, Bandile Shandu, Innocent Maela, Thabang Monare and Goodman Mosele, that could be in the final squad that will face Morocco in Rabat on June 9 and Zimbabwe at home on June 13. It doesn’t come as a surprise that the Bucs have as many as six players, together with Mamelodi Sundowns, considering the fact that they recently qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup final where they’ll face RS Berkane in Uyo, Nigeria, on Friday.

Kaizer Chiefs may have blown hot and cold in their last six matches since Arthur Zwane took over the reins on an interim basis, but Broos has called up five of their players, with Keagan Dolly headlining the players from their camp. Cape Town City who are the only unbeaten side in the league this year have as many as four players in the squad, including striker Khanyisa Mayo who’s chipped in with some invaluable goals for the team this season. Broos is expected to name his final squad early next week.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma, Brandon Petersen (both Kaizer Chiefs). Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Lyle Lakay, Aubrey Modiba (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Bandile Shandu, Innocent Maela (both Orlando Pirates), Thibang Phete (Belenenses, Portugal), Siyabonga Ngezana (Chiefs), Taariq Fielies, Terrence Mashego (both Cape Town City), Luke Fleurs (SuperSport), Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows), Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch FC). Midfielders: Spephele Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal), Goodman Mosele, Thabang Monare, Fortune Makaringe (all Pirates), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune), Lebohang Maboe (Sundowns), Phathutshedzo Nange (Chiefs), Jesse Donn (SuperSport), Mduduzi Mdantsane (City), Thapelo Morena (Sundowns).

