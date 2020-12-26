PICS: Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone vandalised

CAPE TOWN – Former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone has been vandalised just a month after it was unvelied.

Images of the vandelised tombstone were shared on social media by the Bafana Bafana official Twitter account.

According to The Citizen, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said no case of vandalism had been opened at the time.

The former Bafana and Orlando Pirates shotstopped was murdered at the house of then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in 2014. Just last month, five people were arrested in connection to the former Bafana skipper’s death, and they are expected to appear in court in March of next year.

IOL Sport