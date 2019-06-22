Themba Zwane is expected to shine on the international stage. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will be well represented in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament that started in Egypt last night. Over 50 players who are plying their trade in Mzansi will be looking to dazzle in north Africa. Kaizer Chiefs top the list with seven players.

Minenhle Mkhize looks at five PSL stars who could make an impact in Egypt.

Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe)

Club: Kaizer Chiefs

Position: Forward

Billiat can be devastating on his day. He is skilful and ruthless in front of goal and has pace to burn.

This mercurial footballer is a difficult customer to stop. The Warriors will be pinning their hopes on their talisman to deliver the goods. Zimbabwe are grouped with hosts Egypt, DR Congo and Uganda.

The 29-year-old Billiat boasts an enormous amount of experience in continental competitions, having captured the Caf Champions League crown with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

He will be appearing in his second successive Afcon. A lot is expected from him, especially after the disastrous season he endured with Amakhosi in the PSL.

Denis Onyango (Uganda)

Club: Mamelodi Sundowns

Position: Goalkeeper

Onyango has been one of the most consistent footballers in the past five seasons across all fronts.

Last year, he was included in Africa’s best XI. The Sundowns net-minder, remarkably, was the only Africa-based player in that list. He has been a vital cog for Sundowns on both the domestic and continental front.

Onyango is the captain of the Cranes and all eyes will be on him to produce his best for his nation.

He was colossal during the qualifiers and will be even more important in Egypt.

He will be up against some of the tournament's top goal-hunters in the likes of Billiat, Knowledge Musona, Mohamed Salah and Talent Chawapiwa. So he is tasked with the important job of keeping them at bay.

Richard Ofori (Ghana)

Club: Maritzburg United

Position: Goalkeeper

The lanky goal-minder will be a commander-in-chief at the back for the Black Stars as they aim to end their barren run of 37 years in the competition. Ofori has become a household name in South African football and is very difficult to beat. The loquacious keeper is very astute aerially, and also in one-on-one situations.

He has commanded the regular starting berth for the Black Stars in the past two years and will be key for Ghana’s quest to land an elusive Afcon triumph that has eluded them for so many years.

Themba Zwane (South Africa)

Club: Mamelodi Sundowns

Position: Midfielder

'Mshishi', as he affectionately known to the masses in the football fraternity, is expected to dazzle on centre stage.

He has been intimately involved in the Africa journey with Sundowns for the past five seasons, and knows all about continental football and its shenanigans.

Zwane is a creative midfielder and the likes of Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba will rely on him to bang in goals up front.

One of his strengths is to take on defenders and set up his teammates.

All eyes will be on Zwane to do what he has been producing for Sundowns in the past two seasons.

Deon Hotto (Namibia)

Club: Bidvest Wits

Position: Winger

Hotto was the best signing for the Clever Boys last season, scoring more goals and creating more goals in the league than anyone else at Wits.

The speedy winger was also key for Namibia in booking their spot in the Afcon.

