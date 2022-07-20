SAFA clear up national team’s Twitter hack - report

"Unfortunately, we saw the image. Our account was hacked and we are trying to rectify that. We are working on changing the passwords," SAFA spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi told Kickoff.com

Durban - The South African Football Association (SAFA) have reportedly cleared up an apparent hack of the men’s national team's Twitter account that sent the social media platform into a frenzy on Tuesday morning.

The explicit image of what is reported to be a local model was posted on the Bafana Bafana Twitter account with the caption "With my favourite babe" and has since been taken down.

The incident was initially suspected to be a case of negligence on the part of the individual responsible for the management of Bafana's social media but has now been confirmed to have been a breach in the accounts security.

This bizarre incident happens as the Bafana dust themselves up from relinquishing their COSAFA Cup crown and will have to turn their focus towards a crucial African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier coming up this week.