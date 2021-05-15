Safa deny that Molefi Ntseki has been appointed as Bafana assistant, agent says offer has been made

CAPE TOWN – The South African Football Association (Safa) on Saturday denied that former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki had been appointed as Hugo Broos’ assistant.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide on Friday, Belgian Broos let the cat out of the bag that Ntseki would be his South African assistant coach, and the two had met on a number of occasions.

However, Safa tweeted on Friday evening that that was not the case.

Contrary to widespread news, SAFA would like to clarify to all football fans that the Association has NOT appointed any local Assistant Coach for Bafana Bafana.

The name making headlines is NOT the Association's position.

— SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) May 14, 2021

"Contrary to widespread news, Safa would like to clarify to all football fans that the Association has NOT appointed any local Assistant Coach for Bafana Bafana,“ the tweet read.

“The name making headlines is NOT the Association's position. The Safa NEC will appoint a local Assistant Coach soon."

Also on Saturday, Ntseki’s agent took to Twitter to say that the former Bafana boss, who was sacked last month after failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, had met with Broos, and an offer had been placed on the table.

“Coach Ntseki has been asked to consider assistant coach job, it was agreed both coaches will meet, which they did (twice). No terms have been agreed & confirmed,” the Tweet read.

— Thato Matuka (@thatomatuka) May 15, 2021

Broos will not be in the dugout for the senior national team’s international friendlies next month as he’ll have to leave the country at the end of this month to return home to receive his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He will leave his assistants, Macedonian Cedomir Janevski, and his South African assistant – most likely Ntseki – in charge of the team.

